Ulster Rugby: Second row Alan O'Connor fit for derby visit to Leinster

Alan O'Connor has made 12 appearances for Ulster this season

Ulster lock Alan O'Connor could make his return to action in their Pro14 visit to face Leinster on Saturday.

O'Connor, 26, has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the win against Cardiff Blues on 1 December.

Flanker Marcell Coetzee is a doubt with a concussion injury he suffered against Connacht but props Wiehahn Herbst and Andrew Warwick are both available.

Loose-head prop Tommy O'Hagan will also miss the match at the RDS having picked up an ankle injury last week.

Coetzee has started 15 games for Ulster this season and his absence for the match against the Pro14 champions would be a major set-back for head coach Dan McFarland as they seek an immediate response to their derby defeat by Connacht at the Sportsground.

O'Hagan suffered a 'significant ankle injury' in his senior debut and will need to undergo further scans this week to establish the extent of the problem but his absence has been offset by the return of fellow loose-head Warwick, who will be aiming to make his first appearance in over a month.

Ireland internationals Jack McGrath and Rob Kearney have both return to training for Leinster this week and wing Barry Daly is expected to return to the team after a long-term knee injury.