Leicester Tigers 34-16 Gloucester: Tigers win second home Premiership match in a row

Leicester winger Jonny May crossed for a try in either half against his former club

Gallagher Premiership Leicester (13) 34 Tries: May 2, Holmes, Ford Cons: Ford 4 Pens: Ford 2 Gloucester (6) 16 Try: Evans Con: Twelvetrees Pens: Twelvetrees 3

Former Gloucester winger Jonny May scored two tries to help Leicester to a second home Premiership win in a row.

May scored in either half to make him the current joint top Premiership try scorer with nine this campaign.

Jonah Holmes and George Ford also crossed in a bonus-point victory at Welford Road that further eased any lingering relegation worries.

Gloucester flanker Gareth Evans notched the Cherry and Whites' only try of the game as they slipped a place to fourth.

England fly-half Ford, who contributed 19 points for the hosts, played his part in setting up both Holmes' try and May's second as Tigers pulled away after an evenly-matched first half.

Ford was the man who went over for the bonus-point score just after the hour which made sure of a result that lifts his side to sixth.

Gloucester on the other hand put in a disappointing showing as they lost for the second week in succession. They have also not tasted victory at Leicester since October 2007.

Fly-half Owen Williams struggled to get his backline moving while a succession of handling errors and indiscipline at the breakdown allowed Leicester to keep them at bay.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I was really pleased with the performance, there's so many things that we can work on to make it a perfect picture though.

"It seems to be that we've learned lessons from previous losses. Tonight, we stayed composed, we stayed calm.

"There was one little glitch when we gave away a try with an interception, but there was some great defence out there.

"We're in a very tough place at the minute after some tough losses. But there's been some resilience in there too and I thought today we went about our business very nicely, building a score."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"The end of 2018 and the start of 2019 wasn't good for us.

"The decision-making and the skill weren't at the same levels, but there was still plenty of effort out there.

"There were plenty of hard-working individuals putting their bodies out there and that's something I can work with.

"Credit to Leicester though, every mistake we made, they pounced on and they were very clinical. Every ball that fell on the ground, they got good reward from that turnover."

Leicester: Holmes; May, Tuilagi, Toomua, Olowofela; Ford (capt), Youngs; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, Evans, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Bateman, Heyes, Wells, O'Connor, White, Eastmond, Worth.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Banahan; Williams, Braley; Hohneck, Visagie, Balmain, Grobler, Mostert, Clarke, Evans, Morgan (capt).

Replacements: Walker, McAllister, Knight, Slater, Ludlow, Vellacott, Trinder, Seabrook.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.