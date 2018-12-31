Leinster's James Lowe cited over red card tackle on Andrew Conway

James Lowe got a red card for his challenge on Munster wing Andrew Conway

Leinster wing James Lowe is to attend a hearing on Wednesday after being cited for a challenge on Munster's Andrew Conway in a fiery Pro14 match.

Conway was off the ground and landed on his neck when he was taken out by New Zealander Lowe in the first half of Munster's 26-17 win at Thomond Park.

Meanwhile, Leinster say Barry Daly has returned to full training and could be available to face Ulster on Saturday.

Winger Daly has been a long-term absentee because of a knee injury.

Dave Kearney has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

Leinster are top of Conference B in the Pro14 - a massive 16 points clear of second-placed Ulster who lost 21-12 away to Connacht on Friday.