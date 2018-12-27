Pro14: Connacht v Ulster (Fri)

Johnny McPhillips came on as a replacement in Ulster's win over Munster

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Ulster Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 28 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Johnny McPhillips, Angus Kernohan and Darren Cave have been drafted into the Ulster backs for Friday's Pro14 match away to Connacht.

They take over from centre Stuart McCloskey, wing Robert Baloucoune and fly-half Billy Burns.

The fourth change for the Galway game is in the pack with Nick Timoney coming into the back row for Sean Reidy.

For Connacht, lock Quinn Roux and flanker Sean O'Brien return to the starting team.

The inclusion of hooker Shane Delahunt and tight head Conor Carey are head coach Andy Friend's other two changes.

Earlier in the season, Ulster were beaten at home by Connacht for the first time since 1960, but recently they have been in good form and appear in the mood to gain revenge at the Sportsground.

Dan McFarland's men have won seven of their last eight, a run which has strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup as well as the Pro14.

Connacht's 22-15 win in October was their first in Belfast for 58 years

Ulster currently sit second in Conference B, 16 points off runaway leaders and double holders Leinster.

Prop Tommy O'Hagan will earn his first cap for the visitors if he is used as a replacement.

Connacht coach Friend said the returning Roux and O'Brien Quinn Roux and Sean O'Brien were fit and ready to go.

"They have been two of our top performers this season and will give us increased options.

"We have some real depth and it is great for us as coaches to be able to bring in fresh legs and know that they are ready to go.

"Ulster are coming off the back of a great win over Munster and I'm sure they will come to the Sportsground full of confidence."

Connacht: D Leader, C Kelleher, T Farrell, B Aki, K Godwin, J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, C Carey, G Thornbury, Q Roux, S O'Brien, C Fainga'a, J Butler (capt).

Replacements:D Heffernan, P McCabe, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, P Boyle, J Mitchell, D Horwitz, S Fitzgerald.

Ulster: L Ludik; H Speight, W Addison, D Cave, A Kernohan; J McPhillips, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Herring (capt), M Moore, I Nagle, K Treadwell, N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: A McBurney, T O'Hagan, R Kane, C Ross, G Jones, D Shanahan, P Nelson, S McCloskey.

Connacht:

Replacements:

Ulster:

Replacements