Pro14: Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune cited for tackle on Munster's Darren Sweetnam

Baloucoune scored Ulster's second try in a 19-12 win

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune has been cited following a high tackle on Munster's Darren Sweetnam in the first minute of Friday's Pro14 inter-provincial in Belfast.

The 21-year-old was shown a yellow card for the incident.

He went on to score Ulster's third try as Dan McFarland's side claimed a 19-12 win.

Baloucoune will face a disciplinary panel via video conference on Thursday afternoon.

The academy wing nearly paid the price for a reckless tackle on Sweetnam directly from Billy Burns' opening kick-off, but referee Sean Gallagher deemed a sin-binning to be the appropriate punishment as opposed to a red card.

The disciplinary panel will meet in Edinburgh to consider whether Baloucoune was guilty of infringing Law 9.11 which states, "players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others."

The former rugby sevens player scored Ulster's second try as they exacted revenge on a side who inflicted a 57-point defeat upon them in September.

Rob Herring and Dave Shanahan also crossed as Ulster moved above Scarlets and into second place in Conference B.