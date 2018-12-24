Freddie Burns: Bath fly-half recovers from 'dark place' with man-of-match display

Freddie Burns' first-half try gave Bath the lead against Wasps

Bath fly-half Freddie Burns says a man-of-the-match display against Wasps got a "monkey off his back" after being in a "dark place" earlier this season.

He scored 19 points in Sunday's hard-fought 24-14 win at the Ricoh Arena.

Burns made two crucial errors in October's Champions Cup home defeat by Toulouse and at the time described the experience as "an ultimate low".

"The Toulouse incident probably affected me more than people realised," said the 28-year-old Englishman.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, he added: "You put a brave face on, front up - I remember saying to [director of rugby] Todd [Blackadder] that I would just come into training and be my confident usual self.

"But really at home and before games it's been a pretty dark place."

Bath 'must kick on'

Victory at Wasps moved Bath up to sixth in the Premiership table, only a point off the top four.

It ended a poor run of form for the club having won just one of their previous nine matches.

"We've had a couple of bad losses and a couple of draws at home so confidence was a bit low," Burns said.

"Our performances have been inconsistent and we realise we are in a position in the league where if we don't start winning we'll find ourselves in no man's land or in a relegation battle.

"Hopefully now we can kick on."