Premier 15s: Saracens stay top, Bristol fight back to beat Loughborough

England's Sarah McKenna starred for Saracens in their victory over Wasps

Saracens registered a clinical 45-17 victory at Wasps to remain top of the Premier 15s table over Christmas.

England full-back Sarah McKenna helped the Saracens to a strong start, and they prevailed to register their 12th victory of the season.

Elsewhere, Bristol Bears produced a fine comeback to beat Loughborough Lightning.

Bristol trailed 14-8 at half-time but Poppy Leitch's late try secured a remarkable 18-14 victory for the hosts.

England international Natasha Hunt impressed on debut for Gloucester-Hartpury Ladies as they thrashed Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

Scrum-half Hunt registered two tries as fifth-placed Gloucester won 52-20.

Heather Cowell scored her 15th try of the season as Harlequins secured a 48-5 victory over bottom-of-the-table Worcester Valkyries.

Richmond also recorded their fourth win in five matches with a 29-10 bonus-point victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.