Bath 23-16 Leicester Tigers: Hosts up to fifth in Premiership with win

Semesa Rokoduguni tackles George Ford
George Ford kicked 11 points for Leicester to help his side to a losing bonus point
Gallagher Premiership
Bath (15) 23
Tries: Roberts, Catt, McConnochie Con: Burns Pens: Burns, Priestland
Leicester (7) 16
Try: May Con: Ford Pens: Ford 3

Bath moved up to fifth in the Premiership as they battled to a 23-16 victory over Leicester at The Rec.

Jonny May's try gave the Tigers the lead after gathering George Ford's kick forward, but Bath hit back with scores from Jamie Roberts and Nathan Catt.

A penalty from Ford cut the lead after the break before Ruaridh McConnochie crossed for the hosts.

Ford added two more penalties either side of a Rhys Priestland kick to help the Tigers secure a losing bonus point.

More to follow.

Bath: James Wilson; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, McConnochie; Burns, Chudley (co-capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Garvey (co-capt), Stooke, Ellis, Underhill, Louw.

Replacements: Batty, Van Rooyen, Lahiff, Ewels, Mercer, Green, Priestland, Vuna.

Leicester Tigers: Worth; Holmes, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; G Ford (capt), B Youngs; Genge, Kerr, Cole, Wells, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Ma'afu, Heyes, Williams, Evans, White, Owen, J Olowofela.

Referee: JP Doyle (RFU).

