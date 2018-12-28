Premiership: Northampton Saints 31-28 Exeter Chiefs

Wales 10 Dan Biggar followed his eight successful kicks at Worcester a week earlier with another 14-point haul for the Saints

Aviva Premiership Northampton: (21) 31 Tries: Francis, Biggar, Dingwall, Reinach Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar Exeter: (14) 28 Tries: Penalty try, Cordero, Moon, Kvesic Cons: Steenson 2

Northampton shocked Premiership leaders Exeter as they climbed to fourth in the table with a battling bonus-point win.

Without England captain Dylan Hartley, who pulled out with "a grumbly knee", Saints were two tries up in 10 minutes through Piers Francis and Dan Biggar.

After Exeter pressure brought a penalty try, Santiago Cordero crossed to level.

Ben Moon scored after Fraser Dingwall restored Saints' lead and Matt Kvesic's try earned two bonus points but Cobus Reinach, then Biggar's penalty won it.

Exeter had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table, following last Saturday's win over previously unbeaten Saracens. But they managed to edge clear only by those two injury-time points as they succumbed to only their second Premiership defeat of the season.

As well as Hartley's injury, the Wales camp will be looking at post-match reports on fly-half Biggar.

He scored a try and kicked three conversions and what proved the match-winning penalty for a 14-point individual haul, following his 20 points worth of kicks in last Friday's 32-6 win at Worcester.

But he winced in pain late on with what looked like a stomach muscle injury.

Dylan Hartley's late withdrawal

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd says that Dylan Hartley's knee injury "isn't that serious" as to suggest that his Six Nations participation is in doubt.

Saints left it until just before the game to reveal the withdrawal of the injured England captain who is battling with Saracens' Tom George for a place in Eddie Jones' first-choice starting XV.

"He's succumbed to a grumbly knee which has been irritating him for a bit," Boyd told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Even with all that experience, you can't go into a game against a team like Exeter when you're not quite right.

Dylan Hartley started the final two of England's autumn internationals on the bench

"We've taken a precautionary view on it and withdrawn him until he's ready to get back and give it full crack again.

"He's consulted with some medical people but we'll go on how he presents, not what the pictures show."

England are scheduled to start their Six Nations campaign against reigning champions Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 2 February (16:45 GMT).

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Francis, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (capt), Marshall, Hill, Ribbans, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyaraw, Wood, Brussow, Mitchell, Dingwall.

Sin bin: Waller

Exeter: Simmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; Steenson (capt), Maunder; Moon, Taione, Williams, Lees, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Hepburn, Francis, Hill, Lawday, White, Slade, Dollman.

Sin bin: Cowan-Dickie (62).

