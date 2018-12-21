Leinster and Connacht ring the changes

Rory O'Loughlin and Adam Byrne are both retained from last weekend's 42-15 thumping of Bath in the Champions Cup

Pro14: Leinster v Connacht Venue: The RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Leinster and Connacht have both made 12 changes from their European wins last weekend for Saturday's Pro14 game.

Leo Cullen retains only backs Adam Byrne and Rory O'Loughlin plus flanker Dan Leavy as he selects a largely second-string Leinster line-up.

Johnny Sexton is among 11 Ireland internationals who are rested.

Connacht look closer to full strength with internationals Tiernan O'Halloran, Ultan Dillane and Finlay Bealham included for the RDS contest.

Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher and Gavin Thornbury are retained from last European Challenge Cup win in Perpignan while Ireland centre Bundee Aki is named on the bench.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade return to the half-back roles with Bealham joining Denis Buckley and Tom McCartney in a strong looking front row.

Leinster also have an entirely changed front row as Peter Dooley, Michael Bent and Bryan Byrne replace Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Sean Cronin, with the latter named on the bench.

Skipper Rhys Ruddock, who captained Ireland in their final November win over USA, joins Leavy and emerging talent Caelan Doris in the Leinster back row while Mick Kearney partners Scott Fardy at lock.

With scrum-half Luke McGrath also rested, Jamison Gibson-Park forms the half-back partnership with Ross Byrne.

Youngster Hugo Keenan is handed his third start of the season with another Academy player Conor O'Brien named at centre alongside O'Loughlin, who was named man of the match in last weekend's Champions Cup win over Bath.

Also dropping out from the Bath game are Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Leinster hammered Bath 42-15 last weekend with Connacht winning 36-21 in France.

Leinster: Keenan; A Byrne, O'Loughlin, O'Brien, D Kearney; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Dooley, B Byrne, Bent; M Kearney, Fardy; Ruddock (capt), Leavy, Doris.

Replacements: Cronin, E Byrne, Porter, Molony, Deegan, O'Sullivan, Frawley, Reid.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Kelleher, Godwin, Farrell, Leader; Carty, Blade; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham; Dillane, Thornburg; Butler (capt), Fainga'a, Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Robertson-McCoy, Cannon, Masterson, Mitchell, Horwitz, Aki.