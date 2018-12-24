Rugby union team of the year: Who makes your 2018 side?

Clockwise, from top left, South Africa's Faf de Klerk, England's Owen Farrell, Ireland's Tadhg Furlong and New Zealand's Kieran Read

It has been a historic year for Ireland, Wales enjoyed a fine run and Scotland showed promise - but England endured a mixed bag of results.

Ireland won their third Six Nations title in five years - with what was only their third Grand Slam - then secured a first series victory in Australia since 1979, before overcoming world champions New Zealand for the first time on home soil in the autumn.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton won the world player of the year award, while team-mate Jacob Stockdale was named the best player of the Six Nations after scoring a record seven tries in the tournament.

In a terrible run, England lost six successive matches but then improved considerably back at Twickenham in the autumn.

But who were the outstanding players in 2018? Here's your chance to have your say and pick your team of the year.

Who do you pick at fly-half? Is Sexton a shoo-in? What about New Zealand's Beauden Barrett? Or England's talisman Owen Farrell?

Have many Ireland players make the cut? Or will the All Blacks continue to dominate?

After much deliberation, BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones and former England winger Ugo Monye have picked their team for the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Now pick yours.

Use the numbers as they correspond to positions. So one is loose-head prop, two is hooker, three tight-head prop, four and five are second rows, six is blind-side flanker, seven open-side flanker and eight, well, it's number eight.

For the backs, nine is scrum-half, 10 fly-half, 11 and 14 are wings, 12 inside centre, 13 outside centre and 15 is full-back.