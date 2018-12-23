Premiership: Wasps 14-24 Bath - Freddie Burns leads visitors to victory

Freddie Burns' first-half try gave Bath the lead

Gallagher Premiership Wasps (9) 14 Try: Young Pens: Searle 3 Bath (14) 24 Try: Burns, Chudley Con: Burns Pens: Burns 4

Fly-half Freddie Burns scored 19 points as Bath won 24-14 at Wasps to climb into the top six in the Premiership.

Burns' boot ticked the scoreboard over, and his try before half-time gave Bath a lead they never surrendered.

Will Chudley extended that lead after the interval and Nathan Catt looked to have settled the game, only for his score to be ruled out by the TMO.

Wasps gave themselves hope through Thomas Young's try but too many errors hindered their attempted rescue act.

It leaves Wasps with only one victory from their last 12 matches but they hold on to fourth place ahead of facing Harlequins at Twickenham on Saturday.

The boot of fly-half Billy Searle put the hosts into a first-half lead but they began to lose the forward battle as Bath asserted control.

Burns scored the opening try, exploiting space on the left wing to dart through a hole and slide in for his third of the season before a long series of pick and drives after half-time saw Chudley finally touch down against the post.

Another forward rumble almost ended with Bath's third try but, although it was ruled out, their lead was healthy enough and their excellent defence closed out a fourth Premiership win of the campaign.

Wasps: Le Roux; Neal, Daly, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Searle, Hampson; Harris, Johnson (capt), Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Myall, Shields, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Cruse, Zhvania, Brookes, Matthews, Hughes, Robson, Sopoaga, Campagnaro.

Bath: Wilson; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, McConnochie; Burns, Chudley (capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Stooke, Ellis, Underhill, Louw.

Replacements: Batty, Van Rooyen, Lahiff, Garvey, Mercer, Green. Clark, Vuna.

