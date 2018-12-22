Exeter Chiefs 31-13 Saracens: Premiership champions' unbeaten start ended at Sandy Park
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Exeter (10) 31
|Try: Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Penalty, Kvesic Cons: Steenson 2, J Simmonds Pen: Steenson
|Saracens (6) 13
|Try: Spencer Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 2
Exeter ended Saracens' 22-game unbeaten run and replaced them at the top of the Premiership with a thrilling 31-13 win.
Two Owen Farrell penalties gave Sarries an early lead but Luke Cowan-Dickie's try and a Gareth Steenson penalty saw the home side go into the break ahead.
A Farrell penalty hit the post at the start of an error-strewn second half.
But Harry Williams and Matt Kvesic scores, plus a penalty try, sealed the victory, with Ben Spencer's effort a mere consolation for Saracens.
The win moves Exeter three points above Saracens at the top of the table as they approach the mid-way point of the season.
More to follow.
Exeter: Simmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Dennis, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Kvesic.
Replacements: Taione, Moon, Williams, Lees, Lawday, White, Devoto, Dollman.
Saracens: Goode; Lozowski, Tompkins, Barritt, Lewington; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Rhodes, Clark, Earl.
Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Judge, Day, Skelton, Burger, Whiteley, Gallagher.
Referee: Thomas Foley.
For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.