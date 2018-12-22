Exeter Chiefs 31-13 Saracens: Premiership champions' unbeaten start ended at Sandy Park

By Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport at Sandy Park

Harry Williams scores for Exeter
Harry Williams scored the second of Exeter's four tries in their win over champions Saracens
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter (10) 31
Try: Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Penalty, Kvesic Cons: Steenson 2, J Simmonds Pen: Steenson
Saracens (6) 13
Try: Spencer Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 2

Exeter ended Saracens' 22-game unbeaten run and replaced them at the top of the Premiership with a thrilling 31-13 win.

Two Owen Farrell penalties gave Sarries an early lead but Luke Cowan-Dickie's try and a Gareth Steenson penalty saw the home side go into the break ahead.

A Farrell penalty hit the post at the start of an error-strewn second half.

But Harry Williams and Matt Kvesic scores, plus a penalty try, sealed the victory, with Ben Spencer's effort a mere consolation for Saracens.

The win moves Exeter three points above Saracens at the top of the table as they approach the mid-way point of the season.

More to follow.

Exeter: Simmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Dennis, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Williams, Lees, Lawday, White, Devoto, Dollman.

Saracens: Goode; Lozowski, Tompkins, Barritt, Lewington; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Rhodes, Clark, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Judge, Day, Skelton, Burger, Whiteley, Gallagher.

Referee: Thomas Foley.

