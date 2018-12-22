Exeter Chiefs 31-13 Saracens: Premiership champions' unbeaten start ended at Sandy Park

Harry Williams scored the second of Exeter's four tries in their win over champions Saracens

Gallagher Premiership Exeter (10) 31 Try: Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Penalty, Kvesic Cons: Steenson 2, J Simmonds Pen: Steenson Saracens (6) 13 Try: Spencer Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 2

Exeter ended Saracens' 22-game unbeaten run and replaced them at the top of the Premiership with a thrilling 31-13 win.

Two Owen Farrell penalties gave Sarries an early lead but Luke Cowan-Dickie's try and a Gareth Steenson penalty saw the home side go into the break ahead.

A Farrell penalty hit the post at the start of an error-strewn second half.

But Harry Williams and Matt Kvesic scores, plus a penalty try, sealed the victory, with Ben Spencer's effort a mere consolation for Saracens.

The win moves Exeter three points above Saracens at the top of the table as they approach the mid-way point of the season.

Exeter: Simmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Dennis, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Williams, Lees, Lawday, White, Devoto, Dollman.

Saracens: Goode; Lozowski, Tompkins, Barritt, Lewington; Farrell, Spencer; Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Rhodes, Clark, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Judge, Day, Skelton, Burger, Whiteley, Gallagher.

Referee: Thomas Foley.

