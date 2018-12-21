Premiership: Worcester Warriors 6-32 Northampton Saints

Dan Biggar has scored 102 points in 12 games for Northampton Saints since joining the club

Gallagher Premiership Worcester (3) 6 Pens: Weir 2 Northampton (12) 32 Tries: Reinach, Burrell Cons: Francis, Biggar Pens: Biggar 6

Dan Biggar kicked six penalties for Northampton Saints as they comfortably won away at Worcester Warriors.

The visitors led at half-time courtesy of four Biggar penalties while Duncan Weir kicked Worcester off the mark.

Saints then extended their lead in fine fashion as Cobus Reinach intercepted possession and ran almost the length of the pitch to touch down with ease.

Luther Burrell wrapped up the victory for Northampton as he scored in similar fashion with a long run to score.

Saints, who came into the game having won four of their previous five meetings with Worcester, move up four places to sixth following the result.

Meanwhile, Worcester slip a place to tenth following the defeat as Saints' win meant they leapfrogged them in the Premiership table.

Prior to the defeat, Warriors chairman Bill Bolsover stepped down after the owners of Morecambe FC joined the board on Friday.

Northampton made 10 changes to the side following their snowed-off meeting with Romanian side Timosoara Saracens and there were drizzly conditions at Sixways as pouring rain fell late on to add to Worcester's misery.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Mama, Lewis, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Hill, Arr, Lawrence, Van Breda.

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Burrell, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Hill, Ribbans, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Brussow, Mitchell, Dingwall.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

