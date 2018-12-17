Ulster and Ireland forward Iain Henderson out for up to three months

Iain Henderson toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017
Iain Henderson toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017

Ulster and Ireland forward Iain Henderson has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on a thumb injury on Monday.

The 26-year-old will miss most of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, plus Ulster's final two Champions Cup Pool Four games, and several Pro14 matches.

In-form Henderson scored two tries in Ulster's win over Scarlets on Friday.

The British and Irish Lion is understood to want the injury cleared up before next year's World Cup.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you