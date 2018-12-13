European Rugby Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Connacht (Fri)

Jackson joined Perpignan on a two-year deal in June

European Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Connacht Venue: Stade Aime Giral, Perpignan Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live updates and report on BBC Sport website

Former Ulster fly-half Paddy Jackson is set to return to Perpignan's starting team for their European Challenge Cup encounter with Connacht on Friday.

The Top 14 side name a much changed side to the one that began last week's 22-10 loss at the Sportsground with only three players maintaining their starting place.

Connacht travel to France without Ireland duo Bundee Aki and Quinn Roux.

Conor Fitzgerald will make only his second senior start from fly-half.

Perpignan, without a win in any competition so far this season, opted to rest several of their key players for last week's trip to Ireland.

Jackson, who had his Ulster and Ireland contract revoked in April after he was cleared following a nine-week rape trial, was one of the French club's marquee signings in the summer following their promotion to the top flight.

The 25-time capped Ireland international returns as part of an entirely different backline from the one that began last week's game.

Forwards Quentin Walcker, Yohan Vivalda and Pierre Reynaud are the three players who remain in the team.

Fitzgerald, 21, made his first start for the Irish province in their 34-13 defeat by Pool Three leaders Sale in October.

His inclusion means David Horwitz moves to 12 where he will partner academy player Kieran Joyce in midfield.

Head coach Andy Friend makes five changes to his pack with James Cannon and Gavin Thornbury taking over from from Joe Maksymiw and Roux in the second row.

Perpignan: Farnoux; Sau, Cocagi, Taumoepeau, Fainga'anukua; Jackson, Ecochard (capt); Walcker, Leiataua, Boutemmani, Labouteley, Vivalda, Eru, Reynaud, Chateau.

Replacements: Deligny, Tougne, Lemaire, van Heerden, Brazo, Deghmache, Selponi, Bousquet.

Connacht: Leader; Kelleher, Joyce, Horwitz, Healy; Fitzgerald, Mitchell; McCabe, Heffernan (capt), Robertson-McCoy, Cannon, Thornbury, O'Brien, Connolly, Copeland.

Replacements: McCartney, Burke, Carey, Maksymiw, Masterson, Blade, Carty, Godwin.