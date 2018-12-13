European Rugby Champions Cup: Ulster v Scarlets (Fri)

Ulster's Louis Ludik and Henry Speight combine for a try-saving tackle on Scarlets wing Steff Evans

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Radio Wales; preview, live updates and report on BBC Sport website

Ulster have named an unchanged team for their European Champions Cup match against Scarlets in Belfast on Friday.

Flanker Sean Reidy has cleared the return to play protocols to retain his place in the side that won at Llanelli last week.

Scarlets have made three personnel changes to the team that suffered a fourth straight European loss.

It is the third meeting between the two sides over the past four weeks and their fourth match up of the season.

Wales lock Jake Ball returns for Scarlets after suffering a head injury in the Pro14 defeat against Glasgow almost two weeks ago so Lewis Rawlins switches to the back-row to cover for injured flanker James Davies.

Prop Rob Evans and centre Keiron Fonotia have also been ruled out with Wales duo Hadleigh Parkes and Wyn Jones both starting.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny is still missing with a head injury suffered while playing against Australia on 10 November while Blade Thomson, Josh Macleod and Aaron Shingler also remain on the sidelines.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has retained the same match-day squad that he used in round three with number eight Nick Timoney held on the bench after he impressed as a first-half replacement for Reidy at Parc y Scarlets.

Second row Ian Nagle is nursing a rib injury and the loan signing from Leinster will not be risked for Friday's fixture.

"It's always dangerous when a team have nothing to lose, especially such a good attacking outfit like Scarlets," said Ulster scrum-half John Cooney.

"We know they are going to throw around the ball and try and play so it's important that we stick to our own structures and play our own game."

"We don't really want to get ahead of ourselves because it doesn't really count for much if we come out this weekend and we don't play well. We have to play to our brand and our ethos, like we did last weekend, so hopefully again this week it's that enjoyable, running rugby."

Scarlets, who are 12 points adrift of Pool Four leaders Racing 92, have not won a European game in Belfast since 2007 and look unlikely to repeat last season's achievement of reaching the Champions Cup semi-finals.

"It has been a frustrating campaign. We were virtually in the same situation as last season but credit to Ulster last weekend they were very good," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"Unfortunately we've had a lot of injuries, which hasn't helped the situation, but all in all we had opportunities to win those games and didn't take them.

"The reality could have been different. We have been on the wrong end of tight margins and it has cost us this season."

After the semi-final defeat against Leinster last season, Scarlets have lost three European games this campaign against Racing 92, Leicester and Ulster.

Ulster: L Ludik; H Speight, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Best (capt), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, T O'Toole, M Rea, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, D Cave.

Scarlets: J McNicholl; T Prydie, J Davies, H Parkes, S Evans; R Patchell, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens (capt), S Lee, J Ball, D Bulbring, L Rawlins, W Boyde, U Cassiem.

Replacements: R Elias, P Price, W Kruger, T Price, J Helps, S Hidalgo-Clyne, D Jones, PAsquith.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Assistants: JP Doyle and Karl Dickson (RFU)

TMO: Graham Hughes (RFU)