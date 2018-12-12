Joe Schmidt: Ireland head coach turned down All Blacks role

Joe Schmidt declined an offer to work under All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt turned down an offer to work under his New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen last year.

Chief executive of NZ Rugby, Steve Tew told the New Zealand Herald they approached Schmidt about an assistant coaching job last year.

The 53-year-old announced last month he will step down after Ireland's 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

The New Zealander has been in charge of Ireland since 2013 and has masterminded two victories against his homeland.

New Zealand Rugby asked Schmidt to replace retiring assistant coach Wayne Smith as part of the All Blacks' backroom team with a view to potentially succeeding Hansen when he decides to step down.

Former Wales head coach Hansen is expected to make an announcement about his own future this week with long-serving assistant coach Ian Foster being tipped as his possible replacement.

Schmidt recently won the World Rugby coach of the year award for steering Ireland to only their third Grand Slam success while the Six Nations champions were also named the team of the year after moving up to second place in the world rankings and losing just one game throughout 2018.

Since taking charge of Ireland in 2013, the former Leinster head coach has also led the side to Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015 as well as Ireland's first win over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 and their first victory over the All Blacks on home soil.