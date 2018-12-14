European Rugby Challenge Cup: Timisoara Saracens v Northampton Saints

England centre Luther Burrell will captain Northampton for the first time in Romania

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Dan Paltinisanu Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Northampton make 12 changes for the trip to Romania to face Timisoara Saracens in their fourth European Challenge Cup group game.

Flanker Heinrich Brüssow is back for the first time since September, while wing Tom Collins returns from a fractured eye socket.

Saints are second behind Clermont Auvergne in Pool 1 going into their first meeting with Timisoara.

They will be looking to build on the second of two wins over Dragons.

They complete their group fixtures in January with the return game in France against Clermont, who won their first meeting in October, followed by the home leg against Timisoara.

Northampton are without 11 injured players, Ken Pisi (shoulder), Nafi Tuitavake (neck), Andy Symons (knee), Harry Mallinder (knee), James Haskell (ankle), James Craig (concussion), Tom Emery (shoulder), Mikey Haywood (knee), Piers Francis (shoulder), Andrew Kellaway (ankle) and George Furbank (concussion).

Northampton: Tuala; Worley, Dingwall, Burrell (capt), Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; van Wyk, Marshall, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Onojaife, Brüssow, Eadie.

Replacements: Fish, Davis, Painter, Moon, Coles, Ryan, Davies, Hutchinson

Timisoara: to be confirmed

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.