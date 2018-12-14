European Rugby Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Racing 92

Leicester must win at home on Sunday to keep their Champions Cup hopes alive

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 16 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester have made just one change for their crucial Champions Cup encounter against Group leaders Racing 92 at Welford Road on Sunday.

Graham Kitchener replaces Harry Wells in the second row as Tigers aim for a second win in Europe.

Leicester are third in Pool Four after losing 36-26 against the same opponents in Paris last weekend.

Racing 92 are unbeaten in this season's competition and make nine changes.

Champions Cup Pool Four Played Won Drawn Points 1. Racing 92 3 3 0 14 2. Ulster 3 2 0 9 3. Leicester 3 1 0 6 4. Scarlets 3 0 0 2

Former Ireland international Simon Zebo moves to full-back, with Louis Dupichot replacing him on the right wing.

Henry Chavancy captains the side at inside centre, while props Guram Gogichashvili and Ben Tameifuna come into the pack.

They are joined by hooker Ole Avei and flankers Bernard Le Roux and Baptiste Chouzenoux.

Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan returns to the side for the first time in three weeks.

Leicester include England internationals Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May and George Ford again, with Ben Youngs on the bench.

Tigers interim head coach Geordan Murphy said: "I was disappointed that we couldn't get more out of the game last week, but we take our positives and look at the areas where we fell down a bit and try to be better again this week.

"Most people in world rugby look at the Racing squad with real envy. We're back at Welford Road and we have to look to take another step forward."

Teams

Leicester: Holmes; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford (c), White; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Cortes, Wells, Williams, Thompson, Youngs, Owen.

Racing 92: Zebo; Dupichot, Vakatawa, Chavancy (c), Imhoff; Russell, Iribaren; Gogichashvili, Avei, Tameifuna, Ryan, Nakarawa, Chouzenoux, Le Roux, Claassen.

Replacements: Szarzewski, Kakovin, Gomes Sa, Palu, Sanconnie, Machenaud, Klemenczak, Volavola.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.