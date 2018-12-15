European Rugby Champions Cup: Toulouse 42-27 Wasps

France wing Yoann Huget scored in the second minute

Toulouse: (22) 42 Tries: Huget, Tekori, Ntamack, Dupont (2) Cons: Ramos (4) Pen: Ramos (3) Wasps: (20) 27 Tries: Bassett, Le Roux, Neal Cons: Searle(3) Pens: Searle (2)

Wasps' hopes of reaching the Champions Cup knockout stage are over as Toulouse remained unbeaten at the top of Pool One with a bonus-point victory.

Yoann Huget, Joe Tekori, Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont crossed for the four-time European champions.

Josh Bassett, Willie Le Roux and Ross Neal replied for Wasps, with 12 points coming from the boot of European debutant Billy Searle.

Wasps are fourth in Pool One with only two games left to play.

Toulouse are seven points ahead of Leinster, who play Bath later on Saturday.

Champions Cup Pool One Played Won Draw Points 1. Toulouse 4 4 0 17 2. Leinster 3 2 0 10 3. Bath 3 0 1 5 4. Wasps 4 0 1 3

Two attacks dominate

Rain earlier in the day in Toulouse suggested ball handling would be made more difficult but neither side had many problems in the first half.

A frantic first 15 minutes saw three tries and a penalty scored, including France wing Huget crossing in the first two minutes.

Their European campaign may be over, but Wasps will at least take some positives back to the Premiership when they resume their season after some impressive attacking moves against a side that has only lost once at home this term.

Their first try was created when the visitors first found themselves with numbers on the left and hooker Ashley Johnson sent wing Bassett over.

England utility back Elliot Daly then demonstrated his power and speed as he broke through in the midfield to allow Le Roux to score.

Rain returned at half-time, but it did not stop France scrum-half Dupont and Wasps wing Neal from crossing after just five minutes of the second-half.

The quality of play went downhill until Thomas Ramos cut through the Wasps defence to give Dupont a deserved second try in a man-of-the-match performance.

Teams

Toulouse: Ramos; Huget, Guitoune, Ntamack, Kolbe; Holmes, Dupont; Castets, Marchand, Aldegheri, Verhaeghe, Tekori, Cros, Elstadt, Kaino.

Replacements: Pointud for Castets (52), Van Dyk for Aldegheri (52), Galan for Elstadt (52), Mermoz for Ntamack (52), Mauvaka for Marchand (57), Medard for Huget (67), Bezy for Dupont (67), Axtens for Tekori (74)

Wasps: Le Roux; Neal, Daly, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Searle, Hampson; Harris, Johnson, Brookes, Matthews, Myall, Morris, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Stuart for Brookes (53), Zhvania for Harris (53), Willis for Young (53), Campagnaro for Le Bourgeois (53), Porter for Hampson (57), Harris for Johnson (62), Rowlands for Myall (62), Sopoaga for Searle (68)

Ref: Nigel Owens (Wales)

