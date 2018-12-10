Ollie Thorley: Gloucester back's 'purple patch' delights boss Johan Ackermann

Former Cheltenham schoolboy Ollie Thorley is a product of Gloucester's youth academy

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann praised young back Ollie Thorley's "tremendous" form after his man-of-the-match display in their win at Exeter.

Thorley. 22, set up two of Gloucester's tries in their 27-19 Champions Cup victory, having also scored four tries in his previous three appearances.

"He plays with no fear. He's young, he's bold," former South Africa lock Ackermann told BBC Sport.

"I'm so pleased he can be in this purple patch and long may it continue."

Former England Under-20 international Thorley also featured in November's Premiership win over Leicester Tigers, sealing the win with a stunning late second try.

Ackermann added: "The big thing is, he's a quality person off the field. He always trains fully-committed. He's so easy to coach and he's a great team man.

"He's got a lot of experienced players around him to guide him. I'm pleased for him because he went through a tough time last season when he injured his shoulder. He had to be patient."

Saturday's win at Sandy Park left the Cherry and Whites second in Champions Cup Pool 2, three points behind leaders Munster with three pool-stage matches remaining.

"In the context of this competition, I don't think we've achieved anything yet," Ackermann continued.

"Hopefully this will just give the guys belief, that we don't just have to make up a number in this Pool.

"We must just knuckle down and get ready for a big backlash from Exeter next week."

Gloucester host the Chiefs - who are bottom of the Pool - in the return match at Kingsholm on Friday.