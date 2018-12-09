Maro Itoje: England lock to miss 'four to eight weeks' with knee injury

Maro Itoje in action for England
Itoje made his England debut in 2016

England lock Maro Itoje is set to miss "four to eight weeks" with his knee injury - but is expected to be fit for the start of the Six Nations.

The Saracens player, 24, chipped a bone in his knee on England duty but played all four autumn internationals.

Saracens boss Mark McCall said there were no complaints about the way Itoje was handled by England and confirmed he would not require surgery.

England's first match in the Six Nations is in Ireland on 2 February.

"From what I have been told, 100% he will be fit for the start of the Six Nations," McCall told BBC Radio 5 live following Saracens' 51-25 Champions Cup win over Cardiff Blues.

