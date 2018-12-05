Champions Cup: Head coach Dan McFarland calls for discipline from Ulster

Ulster have won one and lost one of their two meetings with the Scarlets so far this season

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Four Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 7 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website; updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side must maintain their discipline in Friday's Champions Cup Pool Four game against the Scarlets in Wales.

"You can't go away from home and be ill disciplined and give the opposition access into your 22," said McFarland.

"We need to keep in the game by not allowing them access to our 22.

"It's difficult enough when you're away from home and the opposition are riding the wave of playing in front of their own fans without helping them out."

Ulster lost 29-12 to Wayne Pivac's side two weeks ago, having defeated last season's beaten Pro14 finalists 15-13 on the opening weekend of the campaign at Kingspan Stadium in September.

"There may be different individuals involved this time but their style of play will stay similar.

"Tactically they will change bits and pieces to their game but in terms of strategy, where they play and their philosophy, that's not going to change too much.

"We expect nuances to their play but we will have our own changes too."

The Irish province will host the same opposition in Belfast a week later in the second of back-to-back European meetings between the sides.

Ulster lie third in their pool after winning their opening home game of the competition 24-10 against Leicester Tigers but then losing 44-12 away to Racing 92.

Scarlets are bottom after losing narrowly at home to leaders Racing and then suffering a second defeat at the hands of Leicester at Welford Road.

Ulster will be without prop Andy Warwick who sustained a knee injury against the Blues on Saturday while ankle injury victim Alan O'Connor will be absent with an ankle problem. Prop Kyle McCall is fit again however.

"We want to challenge ourselves against the top sides and the Scarlets are a top side who can call on lots of internationals," explained the Ulster coach.

Champions Cup Pool Four Played Won Points 1. Racing 92 2 2 9 2. Leicester 2 1 5 3. Ulster 2 1 4 4. Scarlets 2 0 1

"They've been at the thick end of competitions in the last few years and they're a very strong record at home so we go there with a huge task ahead of us - but we'll be pumped for it.

"There is an expectation that we have a performance and display a level of commitment that is week on week so we don't ask for more passion in European week.

"We ask for that competitiveness, that fight for every inch mentality, every single week.

"It's just that the focus on the competition is a little wider in European week and it creates a little bit more of a buzz."

After the double-header against the Scarlets McFarland's squad face a trio of Irish interprovincial games in the Pro14 against Munster, Connacht and Leinster over a busy festive period.

"Munster, Leinster and Connacht are extremely tough propositions so there isn't any time to lift your head up to take a breath. It's head down but we're looking forward to the challenge," added McFarland.