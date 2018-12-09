European Rugby Champions Cup: Saracens 51-25 Cardiff Blues

Saracens (13) 51 Tries: Wigglesworth, Earl (2), Maitland (2), Spencer, Judge Cons: Farrell (5) Pens: Farrell (2) Cardiff (18) 25 Tries: Scully, M Morgan, Robinson Cons: Anscombe (2) Pens: Anscombe (2)

Saracens made it three wins from three in the Champions Cup and moved top of Pool Three with a bonus-point comeback victory over Cardiff Blues.

The Welsh side led 18-13 at half-time at Allianz Park thanks to tries from Blaine Scully and Matthew Morgan.

But replacement back row Ben Earl crossed twice early in the second half to put the hosts back in front.

And two tries from Sean Maitland, and one each from Ben Spencer and Christian Judge sealed victory for Sarries.

More to follow.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.