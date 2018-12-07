European Rugby Champions Cup: Wasps v Toulouse

Jerome Kaino played his last New Zealand Test in July 2017

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 17:30

Former All Black Jerome Kaino returns for Toulouse after a five-week ban to face Wasps in the Champions Cup.

Number eight Kaino, who was suspended after a dangerous tackle on Bath's Jamie Roberts, is one of six changes made by head coach Ugo Mola.

Back row Thomas Young, hooker Tom Cruse and winger Josh Bassett return for Wasps.

England's Brad Shields and Nathan Hughes join Young in the pack, while Elliot Daly captains the side.

Pool One Played Won Points Toulouse 2 2 8 Leinster 2 1 6 Bath 2 0 4 Wasps 2 0 3

Maxime Mermoz returns at centre for Toulouse, while Antoine Dupont plays at scrum-half.

In the pack, Kaino is joined by props Lucas Pointud and Maks van Dyk and second row Carl Axtens.

Wasps have won the tournament twice, but lost to Leinster in the opening round and drew against Bath the following week.

"We're going to have to be at our best. It's a knockout game really as if we don't win this match, we put ourselves under a huge amount of pressure and it will be very hard to progress," said head coach Dai Young.

Four-time champions Toulouse sit top of the pool after narrow victories over Bath and Leinster.

Wasps: Le Roux; Neal, Daly (c), Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Sopoaga, Hampson; Harris, Cruse, Brookes, Rowlands, Myall, Shields, Young, Hughes

Replacements: Johnson, Zhvania, Stuart, Matthews, Carr, Porter, Searle, De Jongh

Toulouse: Ramos; Huget, Guitone, Mermoz, Kolbe; Holmes, Dupont; Pointud, Marchand, Van Dyk, Axtens, Tekori, Cros, Elstadt, Kaino.

Replacements: Ghiraldini, Castets, Aldegheri, Galan, Madaule, Bezy, Ntamack, Bonneval

