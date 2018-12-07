European Rugby Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester

Sam Skinner played in three of Scotland's autumn Tests

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 13:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and on the BBC Sport website

England centre Henry Slade, prop Ben Moon and Scotland back row Sam Skinner start for Exeter in their "must-win" Champions Cup game against Gloucester.

Ollie Devoto returns at inside centre, with Gareth Steenson at fly-half.

Gloucester have made six changes as hooker Jaco Visagie makes his first start for the club.

Visagie is joined by Gerbrandt Grobler, Tom Savage and Jake Polledri in the pack, while Matt Banahan, Tom Hudson and Henry Trinder return in the backs.

Pool Two Played Won Points Munster 2 1 7 Castres 2 1 5 Gloucester 2 1 4 Exeter 2 0 3

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter rested his international players as the Chiefs suffered their first league defeat against Harlequins last weekend.

The Chiefs are without a win in Europe so far this season, having drawn with Munster in the opening round and lost to Castres a week later.

The two sides go head to head again next weekend and Baxter said: "Even if we were to lose this weekend, there would still be 15 points up for grabs - and we've seen sides in the past qualify with 18 points.

"[But] on anything other than paper, this really is a must-win game and this is how we have to look at this game."

Gloucester lost 23-6 when they travelled to Sandy Park two weeks ago, but sit third in pool two after defeating Castres in the first round.

"We know that they are a leading side domestically and in Europe," said Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann.

"They're going to test us on all fronts - they're physical with a good set-piece and test you defensively as they keep the ball for long periods. So, we have to be at our best if we are to give ourselves any opportunity."

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Slade, Devoto, Cuthbert; Steenson, White; Moon, Yeandle (c), Holmes, Lees, Dennis, Skinner, Armand, Kvesic

Replacements: Taione, Hepburn, Francis, Atkins, Lawday, Townsend, Simmonds, Whitten

Gloucester: Hudson; Banahan, Trinder, Williams, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (c); Hohneck, Visagie, Balmain, Savage, Grobler, Clarke, Polledri, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Rapava Ruskin, Knight, Slater, Evans, Braley, Twelvetrees, Woodward

