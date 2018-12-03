Jack McGrath to miss Leinster's Bath game as he is out for four to six weeks

Jack McGrath came on as a replacement in Ireland's win over the All Blacks last month

Ireland prop Jack McGrath will miss Leinster's European Champions Cup game against Bath on Saturday after being ruled out for four to six weeks.

The loose-head, a replacement in Ireland's recent win over New Zealand, underwent a hip procedure last week.

Jordan Larmour will return to training this week after recently undergoing what Leinster described as a "minor procedure" on his knee.

It's not yet clear whether the talented youngster will feature in Bath.

Flanker Dan Leavy is expected to remain unavailable for the Bath game although he has resumed training following his neck injury.

Leavy was initially picked for the All Blacks game but was ruled out the day before the Aviva Stadium contest.

Jack Conan, Leavy's replacement against New Zealand, will also be available for this weekend's European game at The Recreation Ground as he recovers from a shoulder injury, not expected to keep him out for long.

Sean O'Brien's continuing absence because of a broken arm further depletes Leinster's back-row but they will be able to call on Ireland players Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock.

Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Mick Kearney and the emerging Josh Murphy will be other back-row options for Leo Cullen.

In addition to van der Flier, Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan and Sean Cronin will all be available after being rested following the All Blacks game.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw remains out as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Champions Cup holders go into this weekend's game second in Pool 1 after being edged out 28-27 by Toulouse following an opening home 52-3 hammering of Wasps.