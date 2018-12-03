Brad Mooar: Scarlets name Crusaders assistant as next head coach

Mooar is a qualified solicitor and was admitted as barrister and solicitor to the High Court of New Zealand in 1997

Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar will succeed Wayne Pivac as Scarlets head coach at the end of the season.

Mooar helped New Zealand side Crusaders win the Super Rugby title this year.

The 44-year-old will join Scarlets next summer, with Pivac leaving his role to take over as Wales head coach at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Mooar has been assistant coach at Crusaders for the past three seasons under Scott Robertson.

He was previously head coach at Mitre10 Cup side Southland Stags as well as backs coach with South African sides Eastern Province Kings and Southern Kings in the Super 15.

"The opportunity to take on the role of head coach at the Scarlets is simply too good to pass up and is both an exciting challenge for myself, and a fantastic opportunity for my family to experience life on the other side of the world," said Mooar.

"The Scarlets is a rugby brand that's known the world over, it is a winning club with an extremely proud history, passionate fans, and is aspirational in its goals.

"It is humbling to be offered the opportunity to take the reins after the great work Wayne Pivac has led, as he moves on to the Wales job."

Pivac has been in charge at Scarlets since 2014 and helped the region win the Pro12 title in May 2017.

The New Zealander will succeed his countryman Warren Gatland as Wales coach at the end of next year's World Cup.

Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels said: "Brad's rugby philosophy, leadership style and personality are everything we were looking for in a head coach.

"Brad has a great understanding of what is required for success and how to build a winning culture.

"Throughout the process we have been hugely impressed with Brad's appreciation of Scarlets' place in the community, his passion for developing players and the research he had done on our heritage."