Pro14: Connacht beat Cheetahs 21-17 to complete a SA clean sweep

Connacht's Matt Healy tackles Louis Fouche of Cheetahs

Pro14: Cheetahs 17-21 Connacht Cheetahs: (10) 17 Tries: Jaer, Dweba, Venter Con: Schoeman Connacht: (15) 21 Tries: Farrell, Thornbury Pens: Carty, Horowitz 2 Con: Carty

Connacht completed a clean sweep of their tour of South Africa with a 21-17 defeat of Cheetahs at Bloemfontein.

First-half tries by Tom Farrell and Gavin Thornbury put the Irish province in control before Malcolm Jaer and Joseph Dweba responded for the hosts.

A pair of David Horowitz scores pushed Connacht into an 11-point lead but Shaun Venter's try for Cheetahs left the visitors holding on for the win.

Connacht now have three Pro14 wins in a row for the first time in 20 months.

A week on from their bonus-point victory against Southern Kings, the Irish province enhanced their play-off prospects with an impressive opening half-hour.

Andy Friend's side powered into an early lead when Farrell picked his way through the Cheetahs' defence and dummied past Jaer to score the opening try after just six minutes.

Connacht's substitutes celebrate at the full-time whistle

The home side threatened an immediate response but Jack Carty punctured their momentum with a 21st minute penalty before Thornbury finished off a rolling maul to give his side a 15-point advantage.

Cheetahs were back to within a score before the break thanks to quick-fire scores by Jaer and Dweba.

Both sides were guilty of handling errors after the restart but Horwitz kicked two penalties either side of the hour mark to give his side a cushion.

A piece of skill by William Small-Smith released Venter to score with nine minutes remaining but Connacht were able to see out the rest of the match to clinch all four points.

Cheetahs: M Jaer; R Smith, W Small-Smith, N Lee, D Adonis; L Fouche, S Venter (capt); O Nche, J Dweba, E de Jager, S Manjezi JP du Preez, J Pokomela, A Nonkontwana, G Olivier.

Replacements: M van der Merwe, C Marais, A Coetzee, J Basson, D Maartens, R Paige, T Schoeman, BJ van Rensburg.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; N Adeolokun, K Godwin, T Farrell, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, T McCartney, C Carey, U Dillane, G Thornbury, P Boyle, J Butler (capt), R Copeland.

Replacements: S Delahunt, P McCabe, D Robertson-McCoy, J Cannon, C Fainga'a, J Mitchell, D Horwitz, C Kelleher.