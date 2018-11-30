Pro14: Ulster v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is back for the Kingspan Stadium encounter

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and online; score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website and app

Four Ireland internationals return to the Ulster team for Saturday's Pro14 game against the Blues in Belfast.

Rob Herring, who will make his 150th Ulster appearance, starts along with Jordi Murphy, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey.

Wales prop Dillon Lewis returns to the Blues squad while scrum-half Tomos Williams is among the replacements.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe is out with a minor foot injury after starting in three autumn victories for Wales.

Captain Ellis Jenkins is a long-term casualty after being stretchered off against South Africa last weekend. Scrum half Lloyd Williams is retained as skipper.

Head coach John Mulvihill has made six changes from the side beaten 40-17 by Glasgow last weekend.

USA international back-rower Samu Manoa will start for the first time since his summer move from Toulon.

"This week will be important once again and then we can park the Pro14 before we start again, back into Europe," said Mulvihill.

"We have a strong leadership group still involved in the programme but our on-field leadership needs to step up this week.

"Ulster will give us a lot of opportunities so we need to make sure we're in the right positions to take them."

Ireland captain Rory Best and wing Jacob Stockdale also return for Ulster, but they have to settle for a place on the bench.

Murphy's inclusion at openside flanker means there is a shuffle in the back row with Sean Reidy moving to the other side of the scrum and Marcell Coetzee shifting back to the base.

Cooney, who hasn't featured for Ulster in six weeks due to a combination of injury and international commitments, is re-instated at scrum-half and will resume a half-back partnership with Billy Burns.

Ulster lie third in Conference B while the Welsh visitors are fifth in Conference A.

Ulster: M Lowry; H Speight; J Hume, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore, A O'Connor (captain), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Best, E O'Sullivan, R Kane, I Nagle, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, J Stockdale.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; A Summerhill, H Millard, R Lee-Lo, J Harries; J Evans, L Williams (capt.); R Gill, K Dacey, S Andrews, S Davies, J Turnbull, S Manoa, O Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements: L Belcher, R Carré, D Lewis, G Earle, J Down, T Williams, S Shingler, G Smith.