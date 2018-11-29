Women's Sevens: England & Ireland into quarter-finals

England finished eighth at the opening event of the series in Colorado

England won all three matches at the Dubai Women's Sevens to qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool B winners.

Tries from Abbie Brown and Emma Uren inspired a 26-12 win over defending champions Australia and Brown also scored in a 14-12 victory against USA.

A 38-0 win over China sealed top spot and another meeting with Australia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Ireland were second in Pool A, losing to New Zealand in their final match, and play Canada in the last eight.

Australia, who beat China but lost 22-17 to USA, moved into the last eight as the best third-placed team.

England captain Brown scored her third try of the event against China, while Jess Breach and Deborah Fleming both scored twice.

Ireland began with a 26-0 win over Russia, when Louise Galvin, two from Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and Anna McGann all crossed.

Murphy Crowe scored a hat-trick - making her the tournament's leading try-scorer - and Eve Higgins added a brace as they beat Kenya 27-12, before four-time winners New Zealand scored four tries to Ireland's three in a 27-14 win.

The Dubai tournament is the second of six stages in the World Series, New Zealand beating USA to win the first in Colorado last month.

The top four teams in the series, which ends in Paris in June 2019, qualify for the 2020 Olympics.