Premiership: Saracens beat Wasps 29-6 to keep up winning run and go above Exeter

Saracens' England hooker Jamie George scored a hat-trick of tries in last season's 38-19 win over Wasps

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (9) 29 Tries: George, Isiekwe Cons: Lozowski 2 Pens: Lozowski 5 Wasps (3) 6 Tries: Cons: Pens: Daly 2

Saracens clocked up a ninth straight Premiership win of the season by beating Wasps to go top of the table and maintain their 100% winning start.

Champions Sarries' 16th successive Premiership victory, going back to last season, owed much to the boot of Wasps old boy Alex Lozowski.

He kicked five penalties as part of a 19-point haul against his old club.

But Sarries also claimed the game's only tries, from hooker Jamie George and Nick Isiekwe's interception try.

Wasps have had a poor run of late, having only ended their seven-game losing run in all competitions with last weekend's nervy 32-28 home win over Bristol.

But, in the first meeting of these two famous old clubs since Sarries' record-breaking 57-33 Premiership semi-final win in May, the visitors battled well.

The first half was a kicking contest, as Sarries' England centre Lozowski landed his first three penalties, while Wasps captain Elliot Daly slotted a 56-metre kick in response.

A further two Lozowski penalties and another long-ranger from England star Daly followed after the break, but Sarries, who had to deal with loss of Wales wing Liam Williams to a hamstring injury before kick-off, also crucially grabbed two tries.

With 20 minutes left, England hooker George, a hat-trick hero in this same fixture last season, again got over out wide, Lozowski adding the extras.

Then, when Daly's pass was intercepted close to the try-line eight minutes from time, Isiekwe was on hand to crash over.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall:

"I am surprised because of how good the other teams are. It is obviously very pleasing to have the number of points that we've got.

"Wasps defended superbly in the first half and we didn't quite get the ball we wanted in the final third.

"At half-time we challenged ourselves to be persistent and wear them down and I am really pleased with how we played.

"It has been a really encouraging last three weeks for us and we have used almost everybody in the squad."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"I can't doubt the effort and commitment shown by the lads but it is like patting the milkman on the back for delivering the milk - it is part and parcel of what I expect.

"It is really frustrating when you see some basic errors - that doesn't allow us to play the rugby we want to play.

"There is only one way around it - you just have to keep working at it and eventually it will start to click.

"If you look at the game, as we absorb pressure you think we would come out the other end but we don't sustain anything enough to score a try."

Saracens: Gallagher; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Goode, Wigglesworth; Lamositele, George, Koch, Itoje, Skelton, Rhodes, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: Adams-Hale for Lamositele (55), Figallo for Koch (55), Isiekwe for Skelton (55), Earl for Clark (62). Spencer for Wigglesworth (70), Woolstencroft for George (70), Day for Itoje (70),

Not used: Tompkins.

Wasps: Le Roux; Neal, Daly (capt), Le Bourgeois, Campagnaro; Sopoaga, Hampson; B Harris, A Harris, Brookes, Rowlands, Myall, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Searle for Sopoaga (61), Zhvania for B Harris (61), Daniels for A Harris (61), Oghre for Brookes (61), Morris for Shields (63), Porter for Hampson (68), Matthews for Myall (68), de Jongh for Le Bourgeois (73),

Referee: J P Doyle