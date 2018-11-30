Premiership: Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons

Dylan Hartley joined Northampton Saints in 2005

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hooker Dylan Hartley will make his 250th appearance for Northampton Saints when he starts on his return from England duty against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

Courtney Lawes, Dan Biggar, Piers Francis and Ahsee Tuala are also back after the Autumn internationals.

Hartley's England team-mate Mark Wilson starts for Newcastle.

Vereniki Goneva, who helped Fiji to a historic win over France last week, is back on the wing for the Falcons.

Tonga captain Sonatane Takulua and Samoa's Logovi'i Mulipola return from international action by taking their place on the bench for the visitors.

Northampton Saints: Tuala; Kellaway, Dingwall, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Hill; Ribbans, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Mitchell, Burrell, Sleightholme.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood (capt), Stuart; Lockwood, Cooper, Wilson; Green, Robinson, Wilson, Hardie, Nagusa.

Replacements: McGuigan, Brocklebank, Mulipola, Davidson, Graham, Takulua, Connon, Bettencourt.