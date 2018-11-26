George North: Wing says there is more to come from Wales after autumn success

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales fly-half: 'It's Anscombe's spot now', says Wales great Davies

Wales still have a lot more to give following a historic autumn clean sweep, according to wing George North.

The Ospreys player featured in three of Wales' four victories, including the concluding 20-11 win over South Africa.

That - after triumphs over Scotland, Australia and Tonga - gave Wales four autumn wins for the first time.

"We know there is another level to go, there is more to come from us," said North before a year that includes the Six Nations and World Cup in Japan.

"But we can be happy with how we've finished and there is a good foundation to push on from.

"It's huge. The first ever clean sweep is not to be sniffed at and the boys are tremendously proud.

"It has taken a lot of hard work, not only this five-week block we've had, but the summer tour and pushing on from that, and hopefully we have done the country proud."

'Fight for your jersey'

Wales led the Springboks 14-3 at half-time following tries for prop Tomas Francis and full-back Liam Williams, and their defence came to the fore after the break.

That helped Warren Gatland's side complete a ninth successive win for the first time since 1999, and North says Wales' November efforts underlined their strength in depth.

"We have got players pushing on in many positions now, and it is a fight every week to get your jersey," said North.

"We have also had a lot of senior players coming back who weren't on the summer tour, and that is driving the standard up even more.

"This has been one of the best campaigns I have been involved with.

"There is no hiding, it has been a very honest and hard camp. We are trying to build something from within."

Wales' celebrations were tempered by suspected knee ligament damage suffered by man-of-the-match back-rower Ellis Jenkins as the game drew to a close.

North said: "He thrived, looked world-class and looked as though he had been there for years.

"He was outstanding. It is one of the positions we are very strong in."

George North (second right) celebrates with Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe and Jonathan Davies

Jenkins played his part in a defensive effort that North believes is a boost for the team's confidence and that of defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"That block-out before half-time was huge for Shaun. I am sure he will be bouncing for three or four days, at least.

"It's credit to the work he's put in, the homework we all do, and again the boys buying into something we all believe in."

Wales kick off their 2019 Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on February 1, while both England and Ireland have to visit Cardiff.

"We want to just keep doing what we are doing and slip under the radar if possible," said Gatland.

"Hopefully after the performance [against South Africa] people can concentrate on talking England up and how good Ireland are, and we can concentrate on ourselves.

"That first game in the Six Nations away in France becomes pretty important, doesn't it? And then we have got Italy the following week, and that potentially sets you up for a good Six Nations campaign.

"The boys have achieved something pretty special, the first Wales team to go undefeated in the autumn, and the next mark is to try to get an undefeated sequence of games.

"When you do that, it creates its own sort of momentum."