Autumn internationals: Ireland's second string side overcome USA 57-14 in Dublin

Andrew Conway notched a hat-trick of tries while Jack Conan also touched down for Ireland

Autumn international: Ireland v USA Ireland: (24) 57 Tries: Conway 3, Conan, Beirne, McCloskey, Roux, Ryan Cons: Carberry 7 Pen: Carbery USA: (14) 14 Tries: Taufete'e, Magie Cons: Magie 2

Ireland overcame a stubborn USA 57-14 to secure a clean sweep of autumn series wins for a second straight year.

Andrew Conway's two first half tries put Ireland ahead at the break although the Eagles stayed in touch through a Joe Taufete'e score and a penalty try.

Conway completed his hat-trick in a stop-start second half in which Tadhg Beirne, Stuart McCloskey and Quinn Roux and John Ryan also crossed the line.

The win means Ireland end 2018 having lost just once in 12 Tests.

A serious head injury to Taufete'e three minutes after the interval put a sour note on a match which failed to ignite into the physical affair that Dublin crowd experienced against Argentina and New Zealand.

The visitors enjoyed the better territory in the opening half hour however their early efforts took a toll in a second half as they never threatened Ireland's try line.

It was a scoreline that perhaps flattered the hosts who made several uncharacteristic defensive errors but were sufficiently dominant in the scrum to control the tempo for the majority of the game.

Ireland: Addison; Conway, Ringrose, McCloskey, Sweetnam; Carbery, Cooney; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Bealham; Beirne, Henderson; Ruddock (capt), J Murphy, Conan.

Replacements:Herring, Healy, Ryan, Roux, Van der Flier, McGrath, Byrne.

United States: Hooley; Scully (capt), Campbell, Lasike, Brache; Magie, Davies; Lamositele, Taufete'e, Mullen; Peterson, Civetta; Quill, Germishuys, Dolan.

Replacements: Fawsitt, Wenglewski, Waldren, Manoa, Tameilau, De Haas, Moore, Matyas.