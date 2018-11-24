Italy 3-66 New Zealand: All Blacks thrash hosts with 10-try rout in Rome

TJ Perenara scored the first of New Zealand's 10 tries the Stadio Olimpico

Autumn internationals: Italy v New Zealand Italy (3) 3 Pens: Allan New Zealand (31) 66 Tries: Perenara, Damian McKenzie 3, J Barrett 4, Laumape, B Barrett Cons: B Barrett 5, Mo'unga 3

World champions New Zealand recovered from last week's defeat by Ireland with a convincing win against Italy.

The All Blacks, beaten 16-9 at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, ran in 10 tries at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Jordie Barrett scored four of those tries, crossing twice each side of the break, while Damian McKenzie helped himself to a hat-trick of scores.

TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape and Beauden Barrett also went over for New Zealand, who kept Italy to a single penalty.

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen retained just four players from the starting team that lost to Ireland, as the All Blacks ended their autumn northern hemisphere tour in style.

It was a 15th defeat in as many meetings with the All Blacks for Italy, for whom Tommaso Allan was on target with a solitary penalty.

Italy: Jayden Hayward; Tommaso Benvenuti, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Castello, Luca Sperandio; Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Andrea Lovotti, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Alessandro Zanni, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Braam Steyn.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tizano Pasquali, Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer, Guglielmo Palazzani, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Waisake Naholo; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ofa Tuungafasi, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Vaea Fifita, Ardie Savea, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Karl Tuinukuafe, Angus Taavao-Matau, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane.