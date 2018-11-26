Andy Farrell to replace Joe Schmidt as Ireland coach after World Cup

Joe Schmidt is to stand down as Ireland's head coach after the 2019 World Cup and will be replaced by current defence coach Andy Farrell.

Schmidt, 53, said he had decided to finish coaching and focus on family commitments.

He has been with Ireland since 2013 and this year guided them to their third Grand Slam and a first victory on home soil over New Zealand.

"I feel that Irish rugby is in good hands," said Schmidt.

