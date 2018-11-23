Scotland v Argentina: Laidlaw warns Scots over wounded Pumas

Greig Laidlaw will win his 65th Scotland cap on Saturday

Autumn Test: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television & online; listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Captain Greig Laidlaw believes Scotland will face an Argentina side on Saturday still hurting from their heavy defeat in the last meeting between the teams.

The Scots hammered the Pumas 44-15 in Resistencia in June and Laidlaw thinks the pain of that day will be fresh in the minds of their opponents.

"Yeah I do think they'll be out for revenge," Laidlaw, 33, said.

"They won't be too happy at all with the way the result went over in Argentina."

Following that humiliating home defeat by Scotland, Argentina replaced head coach Daniel Hourcade, with Mario Ledesma overseeing a marked improvement since taking charge.

The Pumas beat South Africa at home in the Rugby Championship and registered their first win on Australian soil in 35 years.

Laidlaw has warned that the Scots will not be allowed to have things all their own way as they did in Resistencia.

"It's a different game, Argentina have been playing well in the Rugby Championship," said the Clermont scrum-half.

"They'll be disappointed the way they went last weekend [a 28-13 defeat by France] and they'll be looking to finish their season strongly by coming to us and really putting on a big performance.

"It comes back to us in my opinion, we need to just worry about ourselves and our own standards and take care of our own job."

After close defeats by Wales and South Africa either side of an excellent victory over Fiji, Laidlaw believes it is important for Scotland to round off the autumn campaign with a victory.

"We understand the importance of coming out of the Test match on top and that the difference between winning two out of four and one out of four is big," added Laidlaw.

"We were disappointed in a few areas of our game last week and it will be a tough challenge against Argentina to put that right.

"It's just the fine margins of beating these top three or four teams in the world. The fine margins seem to be becoming ever more fine just to get over the line.

"We're in every match and that's why we're looking forward to on Saturday, to try and convert some of these opportunities we create and make sure we win the game."