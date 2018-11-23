Wales v South Africa: Wing George North says unbeaten autumn would be huge

George North will win his 79th Wales cap against South Africa

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing George North says an historic unbeaten autumn series would be a significant achievement for Wales as they prepare for next year's World Cup.

Following wins over Scotland, Australia and Tonga, Wales will complete their first autumn clean sweep if they beat South Africa.

North, 26, has recovered from a leg injury suffered in the 9-6 victory over the Wallabies to face the Springboks.

"It would be huge if we can get four from four," said North.

"It would show where we are as a nation now and demonstrate where we are progressing leading into what is a big year.

"It would be huge for the boys and show the hard work and confidence we have built and the close results we have had over the last few years."

George North scores a try on his Test debut in November 2010 against South Africa

North has fond memories of facing South Africa in Cardiff having scored two tries as an 18-year-old on his Test debut eight years ago.

"It is pretty crazy to think eight years has gone that quick," said North.

"It was a dream as any young man would want to play for his country.

"I always had the goals to play for Wales but I never thought I would have the opportunity to do it as soon as I did."