Ireland v USA: Coach Joe Schmidt makes 14 changes to starting line-up

Tadhg Beirne scored a try in Ireland's demolition of Italy at the start of November

Autumn international: Ireland v USA Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 24 November Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made 14 changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's final autumn Test against the USA at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Centre Garry Ringrose is the only player retained from the team which beat New Zealand 16-9 last Saturday.

Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey and Darren Sweetnam earn only their third caps, with Joey Carbery and John Cooney forming the half-back partnership.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne is named in the second row with Iain Henderson.

Uncapped Munster centre Sammy Arnold is named among the replacements.

Former Scarlets forward Beirne will have the chance to kick-start his Test career as he wins his fourth cap and makes only his second start.

Head coach Schmidt confirmed he had always planned to make wholesale changes for the USA clash, then hailed lock Beirne's swift progress in the Ireland set-up.

"This was always part of the plan to make the changes, the two games book-ended the series and it's a chance to look at all of the 43 players across the four matches," said Schmidt.

"Tadhg (Beirne) has slotted in so well, coming off the bench a couple of times in Australia in the summer, and bedding in as part of the broader squad.

"And I thought Iain Henderson came on and did really well last week against New Zealand.

"Tadhg has a really instinctive feel for the game; his running lines, his ability to get into the right defensive positions.

"Those things are a little bit intuitive, and it's great to coach a guy who tends to know where to be most of the time."

Ulster scrum-half Cooney makes his full debut while his provincial team-mate Henderson will be out to impress after missing out on selection for the starting team against the All Blacks.

Ireland: W Addison; A Conway, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, D Sweetnam; J Carbery, J Cooney; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, F Bealham; T Beirne, I Henderson; R Ruddock, J Murphy, J Conan.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, John Ryan, Q Roux, J van der Flier, J McGrath, R Byrne.