Wales v South Africa: Liam Williams and Gareth Anscombe to face Springboks

Liam Williams will make his 51st appearance for Wales against South Africa

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Liam Williams will start at full-back and Gareth Anscombe at fly-half as part of 14 Wales changes for Saturday's match with South Africa in Cardiff.

Williams is the only survivor from the starting XV that beat Tonga 74-24, but moves from wing to full-back in place of the injured Leigh Halfpenny.

Head coach Warren Gatland names the same pack that helped beat Australia.

Williams is the only change from the side that ended a 10-year losing run against the Wallabies on 10 November.

Wales, on a three-match winning run against South Africa, are bidding for an autumn clean sweep and a ninth consecutive win in Test matches.

Halfpenny has failed to recover from a head injury suffered in a challenge by Australia's Samu Kerevi, an incident Gatland called "reckless".

Anscombe has held off the challenge of Dan Biggar, who is named on the bench, with the Cardiff Blues man likely to take over the goal-kicking responsibilities in Halfpenny's absence.

"We have rewarded the team that faced Australia," said Gatland. "Leigh misses out with concussion but it's a great opportunity for Liam at full-back.

"We are really pleased with how the bench has gone in the first three games so we will be looking for that impact again on Saturday.

"We want to end the campaign with a big performance against a very good South African side."

Wales: L Williams (Saracens); North (Ospreys), J Davies (Scarlets), Parkes (Scarlets), Adams (Worcester); Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets); Smith (Ospreys), Owens (Scarlets), Francis (Exeter), Beard (Ospreys), Jones (Ospreys, capt), Lydiate (Ospreys), Tipuric (Ospreys), Moriarty (Dragons).

Replacements: Dee (Dragons), Evans (Scarlets), Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Hill (Dragons), Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), T Williams (Cardiff Blues), Biggar (Northampton), Watkin (Ospreys).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistants: Wayne Barnes (England), Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)