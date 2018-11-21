England v Australia: Jack Nowell set to miss out, Joe Cokanasiga to come in

Jack Nowell missed training on Wednesday after being part of Tuesday's session

England v Australia Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live with BBC Two highlights at 19:30 GMT

England wing Jack Nowell is set to be ruled out of Saturday's match against Australia at Twickenham with a hamstring injury.

Nowell, 25, did not train on Wednesday and rookie wing Joe Cokanasiga, who made his debut against Japan, is in line to start against the Wallabies.

England are already without Chris Ashton, who left camp earlier this week with a calf injury.

Meanwhile centre Manu Tuilagi remains a doubt with a recurring groin problem.

England head coach Eddie Jones will name his starting XV at 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

Nowell started England's autumn opener against South Africa before coming off the bench against New Zealand a week later.

After being named at outside centre for last weekend's match against Japan, he was poised to revert to the wing for the visit of Australia.

But his injury means Cokanasiga and Jonny May are the only fit wingers left in the England squad.

Defence coach John Mitchell hopes Cokanasiga, 21, can build on his try-scoring debut last weekend.

"Joe had a good start to his Test career [against Japan], and he is constantly learning as well," Mitchell told BBC Sport.

"He's got a good manner, and I think he has a bright future as long as he keeps working at his game."

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.