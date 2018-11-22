Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Bath

Chris Harris is available after being left out of the Scotland squad

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 23 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons have Scotland centre Chris Harris and back-rower Gary Graham available after both were released from international duty.

Tom Arscott for Alex Tait on the wing is one of seven changes, while fly-half Toby Flood skippers the side on his 100th Falcons appearance.

Bath have Zach Mercer back from England duty to feature in the pack, as Elliott Stooke drops out of the squad.

Skipper Matt Garvey moves to lock, and Mercer comes into the back-row.

Falcons are desperate for a victory to lift their Premiership form, having won just once - against Worcester - this season and they currently prop up the table.

International call-ups have hit the Falcons hard, losing the power of Fiji's Vereniki Goneva and talismanic back-rower Mark Wilson, who has been impressing in the England set-up.

New signing Rodney Ah You is injured, so Sam Lockwood and Jon Welsh are again tasked with front-row duties.

Bath put their own disappointing form behind them last time out with victory, coincidentally also against the Warriors.

Their squad is also without powerful width, as Joe Cokanasiga will again feature for England.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Arscott, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood, Stuart; Lockwood, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Young, Graham, Hardie, Nagusa

Replacements: McGuigan, Brocklebank, Wilson, Davidson, Burrows, Young, Connon, Bettencourt

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Roberts, Vuna; Burns, Chudley; Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Garvey, Ellis, Bayliss, Mercer

Replacements: Walker, van Rooyen, Lahiff, Charteris, Douglas, Cook, McConnochie, Atkins