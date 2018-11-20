Wales v South Africa: Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of Springbok Test

George North could return for Wales against South Africa, but Leigh Halfpenny is out

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Saturday's autumn Test against South Africa after failing to recover from concussion.

The 29-year-old was injured in a challenge by Australia's Samu Kerevi on 10 November, an incident which coach Warren Gatland called "reckless".

"It is disappointing to lose Leigh in the situation that it happened," said assistant coach Rob Howley.

George North has recovered from a bruised leg and is available.

Dragons back Hallam Amos has been added to the squad as cover for the full-back and wing positions as Wales bid to complete a clean sweep of wins.

Gatland's side have beaten Scotland, Australia and Tonga in November.

"Leigh did some training on Saturday morning and he was still feeling a little bit light-headed," said assistant coach Rob Howley.

"It is a common sense approach. The player's welfare came first so unfortunately he will miss out this weekend.

"I am glad to say George North is back in full training. He trained this morning and he is available for selection."

Wales have won their past three meetings with the Springboks and will name their team for the match at midday on Thursday.

Howley said Halfpenny's absence will provide an opportunity for someone else, though his importance as a place kicker may strengthen the hand of Dan Biggar as a candidate for the fly-half position.

"We feel as if we have a lot of strength in depth in the back three from the Six Nations and summer tour," added Howley.

"Selections a couple of years ago did not take too long but now it is a really healthy debate.

"It gives us an opportunity, maybe. Liam Williams can step up there, Gareth Anscombe has played full-back and Hallam Amos.

"There is a lot of opportunity for those players so it's just trying to get that right mix."