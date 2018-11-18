Women's international rugby: Ireland lose 19-10 to USA at Energia Park

Michelle Claffey of Ireland and USA try-scorer Kimber Rozier in action at Energia Park

Women's International: Ireland v USA Ireland (5) 10 Tries: Sheehan, Considine USA (12) 19 Tries: Rozier, Broughton, Bizer Cons: Rozier 2

Ireland women lost 19-10 to USA in their autumn international at Energia Park in Dublin on Sunday.

Kimber Rozier and KB Broughton crossed for the visitors - ranked fourth in the world - in the first half, with Meya Bizer touching down after the break.

Winger Laura Sheehan marked her Ireland debut with a try at the end of the first half, while Eimear Considine scored in added time.

Ireland play England at Twickenham next Saturday in their second autumn match.

Rozier scored the opening try in the 13th minute after Ireland were unable to halt a rolling maul and then added the additional two points.

Broughton spotted a gap after the USA threw the ball wide for the tourists' second score, although New Zealand referee Rebecca Mahony had to assess suggestions of a double score before the try stood.

Sheehan raced along the touchline before the interval to dive over and reduce the home side's half-time deficit to 12-5.

The USA had dominated territory and possession but a mistake in the middle of the pitch saw Ailsa Hughes react quickly, before passing to Michelle Claffey, who sent Sheehan clear.

Bizer dotted down in the corner on the hour mark but Ireland managed a late score when Nicole Cronin took a quick tap and passed to Considine who cut inside and lunged over the line. Cronin was unable to convert.

Ireland team:

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster).

Replacements:

Emma Hooban (St.Mary's College/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht).