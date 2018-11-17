Autumn International: Ireland hold nerve to earn first home win over All Blacks

By Cian Murtagh

BBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Tadhg Furlong tries to break through Kieran Read's tackle at the Aviva Stadium
Tadhg Furlong produced some typically barnstorming drives for Ireland
Autumn internationals: Ireland v New Zealand
Ireland: (9) 16
Tries: Stockdale Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 3
New Zealand: (6) 9
Pens: Barrett 2 Drop Goal: Barrett

Ireland have beaten New Zealand on home soil for the first time with a frenzied 16-9 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Jacob Stockdale's superb chip-and-gather try decided an absorbing contest between the top two sides in the world.

Johnny Sexton advanced his claims for the world player of the year award with the rest of Ireland's points.

The Grand Slam champions added to their historic first win over the All Blacks in 2016 as they fired out a warning before next year's Rugby World Cup.

More to follow.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Marmion; Healy, Best (capt), Furlong; Toner, James Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, J McGrath, Porter, Henderson, Murphy, L McGrath, Carbery, Larmour.

New Zealand: McKenzie; Smith, Goodhue, Crotty, Ioane; Barrett, Smith; Tu'inukuafe, Taylor, Franks; Whitelock, Retallick: Squire, Savea, Read (capt).

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.

