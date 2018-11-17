Italy 7-26 Australia: Wallabies prepare for England with first autumn win

Adam Ashley-Cooper won his 117th cap for Australia against Italy

Autumn international: Italy v Australia Italy (0) 7 Try: Bellini Con: Allan Australia (14) 26 Tries: Koroibete 2, Tupou, Genia Cons: Toomua 3

Head coach Michael Cheika says Australia will "love" facing England next Saturday after beating Italy for their first win of the autumn series.

Rugby league convert Marika Koroibete scored two tries, with Taniela Tupou and Will Genia also crossing.

Adam Ashley-Cooper, returning after a two-year absence at the age of 34, made his 117th appearance to become Australia's third-most capped player.

"Now we have to look to see what we need next week," said Cheika.

"We love going to Twickenham, love the crowd hating us, so let's get it on!"

It was only a fourth win in 12 Tests for under-pressure coach Cheika's Wallabies, who were beaten by Wales last week in Cardiff and by New Zealand in October.

"I feel great. We won, we grinded. In the change rooms people were smiling," added Australia captain Michael Hooper.

"It was a win and we have not had a huge amount this year."

Tito Tebaldi and Braam Steyn both had tries disallowed for Italy before Australia built a 14-0 first-half lead through Fijian wing Koroibete at Stadio Euganeo.

Winger Mattia Bellini crossed after the break for the hosts' only try in Padua.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea was angered by the decision to rule out Tebaldi's score, with the scrum half judged to be offside without a video review.

"For the life of me, why don't you go upstairs when it's there. It's just beyond belief," he said.

Veteran Ashley-Cooper had a hand in both tries for Koroibete, who was a late replacement for injured Jordan Petaia - the 18-year-old set to make his debut.

Australia now face Eddie Jones' England next Saturday, kick-off 15:00 GMT, while Italy play the All Blacks in Rome on the same day.

France beat Argentina for first win in nine months

Teddy Thomas helped France win for the first time since their victory over England in the Six Nations in March

Winger Teddy Thomas scored a try in each half as France recovered from going behind in the second minute to beat Argentina 28-13 and end a five-game losing streak.

The visitors got off to the best possible start in Lille with a try from Ramiro Moyano.

But Thomas scored one try after 25 minutes and another eight minutes into the second half after superb work from centre Gael Fickou.

Captain Guilhem Guirado sealed victory for the home side after he capitalized on a handling error just metres from the line.