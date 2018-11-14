Scotland v South Africa: Gregor Townsend makes six changes

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Scotland 54-17 Fiji

Autumn Test: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 17:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television, listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made six changes for Saturday's Murrayfield Test with South Africa.

Huw Jones - who began his professional career in South Africa - returns at centre despite being criticised after the loss to Wales earlier this month.

Loose-head Gordon Reid, hooker Stuart McInally, locks Jonny Gray and Ben Toolis and back row Hamish Watson start - with Jamie Ritchie on the bench.

Sam Skinner is at blind-side flanker, where he finished the win over Fiji.

Tight-head prop Willem Nel, back row Ryan Wilson and wing Tommy Seymour - who scored a hat-trick against Fiji - start their third consecutive Test.

Scrum-half Ali Price returns to the bench, but back row Matt Fagerson has not recovered from the dead leg he sustained last weekend so Josh Strauss joins Ritchie among the replacements.

There is no place in the 22 for Alex Dunbar, with Pete Horne starting alongside club-mate Jones in the centre and Newcastle's Chris Harris covering the midfield from the bench.

Townsend, who was Scotland assistant coach when they beat South Africa 21-17 in 2010, has called on his defence to be strong.

He warned the Springboks have "made a lot of improvements over the last three or four months", in which time they have beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand.

"We expect them to be confrontational and powerful in their ball carrying, their defence and also at set-piece time," Townsend said.

"What we've seen over the past few months is an ambition to move the ball from counter attack and a push to get their forwards passing the ball more."

Scotland team: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors); Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont - captain); Gordon Reid (London Irish), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Josh Strauss (Sales Sharks), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons).