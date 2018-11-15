Premiership: Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Harlequins have the England trio of Mike Brown, Nathan Earle and Joe Marchant available after they were released from international duty.
Danny Care and Kyle Sinckler are included in England's squad to face Japan and so are unavailable.
Newcastle Falcons give debuts to Pedro Bettencourt, Andrew Davidson and John Hardie for the trip to the Stoop.
Flanker Gary Graham was left out of the Scotland squad for the South Africa Test and is free to play.
These two teams met in the Premiership Rugby Cup a fortnight ago, with Falcons winning 23-21.
Harlequins: Morris; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Brown; Smith, Mulchrone; Boyce, Elia, Collier, Symons, Merrick, Dombrandt, Clifford, Chisholm.
Replacements: Crumpton, Marler, Swainston, Glynn, Ward, Lewis, Lang, Saili.
Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Bettencourt, Williams, Sinoti; Hodgson, M. Young; Lockwood, McGuigan, Welsh, Green, Davidson, Graham, Hardie, Chick.
Replacements: Cooper, Davison, Wilson, G. Young, Burrows, Stuart, Flood, Stevenson.
- Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here
- For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.