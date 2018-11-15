Premiership: Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons

Mike Brown has missed out on the chance to add to his 72 England Test caps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have the England trio of Mike Brown, Nathan Earle and Joe Marchant available after they were released from international duty.

Danny Care and Kyle Sinckler are included in England's squad to face Japan and so are unavailable.

Newcastle Falcons give debuts to Pedro Bettencourt, Andrew Davidson and John Hardie for the trip to the Stoop.

Flanker Gary Graham was left out of the Scotland squad for the South Africa Test and is free to play.

These two teams met in the Premiership Rugby Cup a fortnight ago, with Falcons winning 23-21.

Harlequins: Morris; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Brown; Smith, Mulchrone; Boyce, Elia, Collier, Symons, Merrick, Dombrandt, Clifford, Chisholm.

Replacements: Crumpton, Marler, Swainston, Glynn, Ward, Lewis, Lang, Saili.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Bettencourt, Williams, Sinoti; Hodgson, M. Young; Lockwood, McGuigan, Welsh, Green, Davidson, Graham, Hardie, Chick.

Replacements: Cooper, Davison, Wilson, G. Young, Burrows, Stuart, Flood, Stevenson.